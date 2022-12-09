Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, has commended the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense (DCD) for deploying advanced technology and innovative solutions to enhance public safety and making Dubai “the world’s safest city” for citizens, residents and visitors.
Sheikh Mansoor blauded the efforts of the DCD, under the leadership of Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General, DCD, for developing the DCD Readiness Programme, the world’s first Artificial Intelligence-enabled fire-readiness programme.
How it works
The Programme relies on big data, linking data sources in most government departments. The smart programme analyses the data using AI and, based on incidents over the past five years, predicts the probability of fire incidents in various regions in Dubai. After analysing every fire incident, the system sends awareness and actionable messages addressing the most common reasons to avoid future incidents, focusing on pre-emptive fire management. The US-based National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) supports DCD’s internationally acclaimed fire prevention programme.
Al Matrooshi felicitated the project’s manager, Captain Essa Ahmed Al Mutawa, who is director of the DCD’s Control and Monitoring Department, and commended creative ideas that enhance the Department’s ability to carry out its duties in conformation with international standards and best practices.
The Director-General thanked the leadership for appreciating creative employees and affirmed the DCD’s keenness to celebrate their contributions that would enhance the capabilities of fire and rescue teams and develop services that guarantee the community’s safety.