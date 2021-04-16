Dubai: To encourage consumers to join the global shift towards a sustainable energy future, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa)’s Innovation Centre at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has launched the Cleantech Connect programme.
The programme enables innovators, achievers, and professors in clean energy to demonstrate their success in clean energy technologies, share knowledge, raise awareness in society on the latest developments and innovations of clean energy technologies.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, explained: “The Innovation Centre supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. It also boosts the UAE and Dubai’s position in sustainability, being a global platform for renewable and clean energy innovations that shapes the future of sustainable energy around the world. The Centre builds and expands the capabilities of the next generation of innovators in clean energy technologies, develops and promotes the nation’s resources and sustainable energy.”
Green workshops
Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, director of the Innovation Centre at Dewa, said the programme will have seminars, lectures and workshops to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies. There will be a collaboration between the Centre and prominent universities, organisations, start-ups, local and international entities in innovation, knowledge sharing, organising events and exhibitions to inspire the next generation of innovators, building national capacity.