Dubai: Dubai Land Department is working to develop a comprehensive statistical record of all residents in Dubai properties to support government entities in responding to the evolving needs of citizens, residents and visitors, the authority said on Sunday.
To facilitate this, the department is seeking to register the names of all co-occupants of residential units in the emirate.
"As part of this, we have issued a notification to register all co-occupants staying in a unit for a month or more," a statement from the department said.
The registration should include the following:
• Co-occupant’s name
• Emirates ID number
• Passport number (in case co-occupant does not have an Emirates ID).
"Co-occupants can use the registration as a document of residence, but it cannot be used in place of a tenancy contract for government transactions. While registration of co-occupants is mandatory, the tenancy contract does not need to mention all their names," the statement added.