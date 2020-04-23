Joy Arakkal Image Credit: Facebook

Dubai: Keralite businessman Joy Arakkal has reportedly died in Dubai, media outlets reported on Thursday. Arakkal is the owner and founder of several business ventures based in the UAE. He lived in Dubai.

He was recently awarded the UAE Gold Card which grants holders and their dependants a renewable 10-year residency visa in the UAE.

Arakkal was well known for his home back in Vayanad named Arakkal Palace. At a size of 45,000 square feet, the house is one of the biggest in Kerala.