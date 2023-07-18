Dubai: Dubai has begun the construction of the 3D-printed residential villa, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Dubai Municipality announced that it has issued the first construction licence for a private villa using 3D printing technology. The villa located at Al Awir 1 area in Dubai will be printed in one session, the civic body state.

“The four-metre-high structure will be printed in a single session, and the villa construction work that started recently will be part of an unprecedented global project. The villa is expected to be completed by October 2023 and will be built entirely from locally sourced concrete,” the municipality said.

These procedures enhance the aspirations of Dubai and support the objectives of the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy 2030. The strategy aims to increase the percentage of implemented 3D-printed buildings in the Emirate to achieve a minimum rate of 25 per cent by 2030.

Mariam Al Muhairi, acting CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality has issued the emirate’s first construction license for a private residence built with 3D-printing technology. This project aims to encourage contractors, engineers, investors, and real estate developers to adopt and use technology in their building operations.

Dubai 3D Printing Strategy

The Municipality further offers support and facilities to monitor and control the usage of this innovative technology in building and construction, in line with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy and Decree No. (24) of 2021 Regulating the Use of Three-dimensional Printing in Construction Works in the Emirate of Dubai, which aims at increasing the percentage of buildings implemented and printed using the 3D technology by no less than 25 per cent by 2030.”

The use of 3D-printed construction achieves a variety of economic and environmental benefits, including lower construction costs and shorter construction time by shortening the supply chain for construction work, ease of construction of complex shapes structures, the use of sustainable raw materials and recycled materials in construction and environmental preservation by reducing the proportion of tailings resulting from construction work. As it does not necessitate a huge number of personnel on site, 3D printing technology is faster and more accurate than traditional methods of construction.

Pioneering in 3D printing

Dubai Municipality launched a variety of technical activities specialised in 3D printing technology last year, including construction engineering consultancy activity with this technology, construction contracting activity with 3D printing technology, and manufacturing concrete for construction using this technology.

In May 2016, Dubai opened the first 3D-printed fully functional office in the world, the Office of the Future. His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai inaugurated the unique building in the premises of the Emirates Towers. Officially recognised as a Guinness World Record title holder for the world’s first 3D-printed commercial building, it houses the office of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Three years later, Dubai opened the second and largest 3D-printed building.