Lectures and events to spread values of Islam through compassion and coexistence

Dubai: Dubai Islamic Affairs has launched Ramadan Dubai with the theme of compassion and coexistence at Dubai Mall, it was announced Wednesday.

Launched by Ahmad Darwish Al Muhairi, Ramadan Dubai general coordinator, the initiative seeks to spread the values of Islam and tolerance among citizens and residents of all faiths and origins through a number of lectures.

Key topics will be peaceful coexistence, the acceptance of diversity and pluralism and respect for others through the application of the principles of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

A variety of educational and recreational programmes and events targeting all segments of society, religious affiliations and nationalities, will be deployed.

The ‘World in Ramadan’ platform, one of the highlights of Ramadan Dubai, is open daily to the public from 10am to 1.45am and will continue until the 20th day of Ramadan in the waterfalls area, Dubai Mall. The platform includes a variety of elements including an area for photography in traditional costumes, Arabic calligraphy corner, children’s workshops corner, handicraft corner, interactive displays, and theatre area.