VIP packages are greatly in demand - the Dh5,000 package is out of supply

The VIP packs for Global Village (GV) - UAE's popular family destination - are selling like hot cakes.

The organisers of GV have introduced three varieties of VIP packages - Platinum, Gold and Silver.

According to Global Village's website, the Platinum package - which includes a remote to the car park, 1 VIP Parking sticker , 180 entry tickets, 4 parking cards , circus and carnival cards, 4 Ripley's Believe it or Not! cards , 8 stunt show survivors cards - all priced Dh5,000 is all sold out!

A Global Village spokesperson also confirmed to Gulf News that online these special packs have been completely sold out; they are also sold out at Mercato Mall. "The VIP packs are only available in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Arabian Ranches, Mirdiff City Centre, Yas Mall," he confirmed.

For the record, GV started selling VIP packs from September 28 at 10am.