Thousands of residents and tourists welcomed the New Year at Global Village. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: Global Village, the world’s leading multicultural festival park and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, has successfully completed the best practice Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council. It is the world’s first entertainment destination to achieve this grading.

The park, which underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices, was subjected to rigorous documentation reviews, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities. The audit measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over 60 component elements.

The five-star grading is reflective of a best practice organisation. The results of the audit demonstrated not only the park’s excellent Health and Safety standards but also its commitment towards the continuous improvement of systems and associated arrangements.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said: “I am delighted that our work and our health and safety focus has brought about an element of pride for the UAE as we are the first entertainment destination in the world to achieve this recognition with 23 cumulative years of experience. We will now be an example for entertainment destinations around the world. Our prioritisation of health and safety, which is part of our core value of ‘Care’, is the cornerstone of our operations. We are deeply committed to provide the best experience in a comfortable and secure manner for our guests and partners, and we place great emphasis on public and occupational health and safety.”

David Parr, policy and technical services director at the British Safety Council, said: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice health and safety audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and welfare. Global Village should be very proud of this achievement.“