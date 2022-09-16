Dubai: A 14-year-old Pakistani girl in Dubai said she decided to pull out of school and study on her own at home to take the UK board exams for IGCSE ahead of students her age.
Her confidence and hard work paid off recently when she received two A*s - in Physics and Biology - in the summer exams for IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education), which are normally sat by 16-year-olds in Year 11 (Grade 10).
Abeeha plans to appear for three more subjects - Chemistry, Maths and English.
Self-study
Speaking to Gulf News after her results recently, Abeeha said: “Physics is a really hard subject to score an A* in. So I’m really happy that I did well. I hope to receive A*s in the other three subjects I will be giving exams for later this academic year.”
She added: “I had pulled out of day school and decided to study on my own at home for my IGCSE course. I started studying in March-April of 2021. Everyday I spent hours preparing for my studies.”
The studious teen said her dream is to study medicine in the UK and become a doctor.
Her father, Athar Masood, who works as an electronics engineer at a private company in Dubai, said Abeeha is passionate about learning - and teaching.
“She currently tutors other children who need help with studies. She does this out of her love for studies. I have big dreams for my daughter and I believe she will reach the sky with her brilliance, passion and hard work,” Masood said.