Dubai: The much-anticipated 5th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo is on the horizon, featuring a diverse lineup of over 250 international exhibitors, renowned brands, and rehabilitation centres representing more than 50 countries.

Scheduled to commence from October 9th to October 11th, this year’s edition will be hosted at the Dubai World Trade Center’s Halls 5, 6, and 7.

Products and services that are sure to grab the limelight include smart home solutions, IoT gear and latest tech specifically tailored to address the needs of People of Determination.

This event, recognised as the largest of its kind in the region, serves as a vital platform for participants to present their initiatives, plans, and cutting-edge technologies focused on enhancing the quality of life for the Middle East’s over 50 million People of Determination.

The expo promises to deliver groundbreaking insights and innovations for the benefit of the determined ones, and is being held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and the Group.

Smart home, IoT gear, latest tech

Exhibitors have lauded the UAE for its commitment to addressing the needs of People of Determination by providing them with the latest technologies and innovative products.

Technological advancements, including augmentative and alternative communication devices, smart home technologies, and IoT-based devices, have played a pivotal role in promoting independent living and empowering People of Determination.

Various exhibitors are offering special discounts, gifts, training courses, and free medical tests to visitors. Among the highlights of the expo, Z-Pods will unveil temperature-controlled sleeping capsules designed to assist children with autism and sensory processing disorders.

These innovative capsules are customisable and equipped with features like smart lighting control, white noise generation, and Bluetooth speakers, aiming to provide a more comfortable sleeping environment for individuals with special needs.

ZenSenses, a Portugal-based company, will introduce a support programme focused on sensory spaces, fostering relaxation and well-being for People with Determination.

The programme includes the creation of snoezelen rooms, sensory gardens, and aquatic sensory environments, offering controlled sensory stimuli such as music, sounds, lights, and textures for therapeutic and well-being purposes.

Innovations in mobility solutions will also be showcased, including innovative wheelchair conversions, advanced wheelchairs, and hospital beds.

Moreover, technology-driven solutions like improved imaging systems, smart robots, wearable technology, and simulation platforms will be featured to further enhance their lives.

Assistive technologies

The expo will offer a glimpse of groundbreaking assistive technologies, such as a wheelchair navigation service using augmented reality technology for accessibility information and Accessible Kiosks that provide tactile maps and information for independent navigation.

These innovations are set to revolutionize how People of Determination access information and services.

Topland, a leading supplier in the Middle East and North Africa region, will present the world’s first smart cane, We Walk, and other assistive products designed to enhance accessibility, including video doorbells, telephone alert systems, and vibrating fire alarms.

Additionally, the “Evolve” hearing aid, incorporating artificial intelligence and capable of making personal adjustments, will be unveiled at the exhibition. This cutting-edge technology aims to improve listening experiences in challenging environments.

Inclusivity, rehabilitation

The AccessAbilities Expo 2023 serves as a significant platform for advancing inclusivity, rehabilitation, and assistive technology in the Middle East. It offers caregivers and families valuable insights and resources to enhance the quality of life for People with Determination and enable their active participation in society.

The expo will also highlight initiatives like the "Sunflower Initiative for Hidden Disabilities", aimed at providing support and assistance to individuals with conditions such as autism, dyslexia, and hearing and visual impairments.