Dubai: The postponement of rent payments for up to 6 months has been announced by the Dubai Free Zones as part of the economic stimulus package under the directives of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
The raft of measures launched on Saturday (March 28, 2020) include the following:
- Postponement of rent payments for up to 6 months.
- Facilitating financial payments through easy installments on a monthly basis.
- Refunding various insurance and guarantees claims.
- The cancellation of number of penalties for companies and individuals.
- Allowing intra-corporate tranfer of laboor between companies and sectors operating in the free zones through permanent or temporary contracts without penalties during 2020.
More details to follow.