Dubai: Dubai Tourism is promoting Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) to audiences in international markets starting with a remote fitness event for media personnel in China, the authority said on Wednesday.

With growing global interest in the ongoing fourth edition of DFC, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) stepped up efforts to further increase international exposure for the world’s only multi-activity, monthlong citywide fitness movement launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Remote fitness events

In the latest initiative to showcase DFC 2020 to audiences in key international markets, Dubai Tourism organised a remote fitness event on 25 November that saw the participation of more than 50 media personnel in four cities in China — Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu. Tailor-made for the media, the event connected the four cities with Dubai and with each other via live streaming and featured special fitness and wellness activities including fitness workshops, dancing and yoga sessions that were held at hotels in the four Chinese cities with strict adherence to precautionary measures.

DFC 2020 is also being promoted in other international markets that are open and where people are ready to travel overseas including Africa, India, Russia and GCC region through creative engagements across conventional, social and digital media platforms in parallel with marketing campaigns run by Dubai Tourism. Media event in China

The media fitness event was launched in China in the presence of Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the People’s Republic of China and attended virtually by Issam Kazim, chief executive officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM).

Speaking on the initiative, Kazim said: “As one of the first few cities in the world to restart the events sector and host major live events, Dubai continues to instill confidence among residents and visitors by organising world-class events like the Dubai Fitness Challenge, a path-breaking initiative [based on the vision of Sheikh Hamdan] to make Dubai the most active city in the world.”

Enhancing DFC profile

“Our latest engagement with the media in China is part of Dubai Tourism’s efforts to further enhance the profile of DFC 2020 in international markets and also highlight that the city is open and continues to welcome back international tourists. This unique media activation also reinforces the importance of the China market, as we continue to work with our partners worldwide to maintain Dubai’s position as a safe must-visit destination,” said Kazim.

At the start of the media event, Dubai Tourism highlighted the goals of DFC and some of the attractive features of its 2020 edition, as well the breadth of the city’s ever-expanding destination proposition and the return of international tourists to the city since it was reopened on July 7.

Safe travel stamp

It was also emphasised that the health and safety of residents and visitors remained Dubai’s foremost priority, with the city deploying a wide range of precautionary and preventive measures at all customer facing high-frequency touchpoints of visitor and resident interaction. As part of efforts to instill trust in travellers, the DUBAI ASSURED programme was launched to certify all establishments across tourism touchpoints that have complied with the safety guidelines. In recognition of its successful citywide management of the pandemic, Dubai was awarded the Safe Travels stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council. Apart from the media activation, Dubai also launched a variety of sporting campaigns such as the Xiaomi Fitness Challenge and the Keep Fitness Challenge in the China market to raise awareness of DFC 2020 and encourage and help people of all ages to lead a healthy lifestyle.