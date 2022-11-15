Dubai: More details have been announced as residents and visitors are gearing up to take over the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road on November 20 with Dubai Run, the largest free fun run and one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Runners of all ages and fitness abilities are able to register and enjoy a once-a-year chance to run along Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road.

Some roads will be closed to create the Dubai Run routes and ensure a safe space for people to enjoy their run. Motorists are urged to refer to the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)’s updates for more details.

Two routes

The fourth edition of Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai offers runners two routes to choose from: a 10km route and a 5km route. Both routes give a once-a-year chance to run along Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 5km route, suitable for runners of all ages and abilities, begins on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future, passes the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ends near Dubai Mall. While the 10km route follows Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Canal, then returns towards the Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near DIFC. A longer route, it’s better suited to more experienced runners.

Registration

Participants must register on the website of Dubai Run.

Bib collection

Registered participants can collect their official numbered bib from a number of convenient locations given below.

Ibn Battuta Mall (India Court, near the Elephant Clock)

Dubai Hills Mall (first floor, near FitnGlam)

City Centre Deira (level 2, near Aloft Hotel)

Bib distribution is open during normal mall opening hours on Thursday 17, Friday 18 and Saturday 19 of November.

Runners should arrive at the time nominated during the registration process; starting from 4am to ensure everyone reaches on time for the run’s start at 6:30am.

Nearest stations

Dubai Metro will be open from 3:30am and is the easiest way to travel to and from Dubai Run.

Make sure you have a NOL card with Dh15 credit to use Dubai Metro. If you are running the 5km route, head for Emirates Towers or DIFC metro stations to start your run.

If you are on the 10km route, head for World Trade Centre or Max stations. For those who prefer to drive, there is limited parking available near all metro stations.

Car parking

Alternatively, park at one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route, or at Dubai Mall for the 5km route where participants can make their way to the start line using Dubai Metro.

Keeping hydrated

Hydration is key during Dubai Run, and Mai Dubai will provide water stations at the start and finish lines as well as along both routes so make sure participants have access to water throughout the event.

Bigger turnout

A total of 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year, setting a record for the number of participants and making it the largest community fitness event in the world. This year, even greater numbers are expected to join and turn Sheikh Zayed Road to a sea of green with runners wearing their Sun and Sand Sports T-shirts.

Much more in store