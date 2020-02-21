A fire broke out at Duja Tower. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Residents of Dubai’s Duja Tower, which caught fire on Thursday night, have been provided alternate accommodation at nearby hotels, Gulf News has learnt.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said, “The building management and authorities are doing the best they can to ensure we are fine and safe. We are waiting for an intimation on when we can go back into our apartment.”

Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

Another resident said, “It was an eventful night but we are doing fine.”

A tweet by another resident thanked an adjoining hotel for making arrangements to put them up.