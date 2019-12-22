DUBAI: Dubai Duty Free marked its 36th anniversary in style as it welcomed passengers travelling through Dubai with a special 25 per cent discount on a wide range of merchandise over three days which began at midnight on December 18 and continued until the operation’s anniversary day on December 20, Total sales for the three days reached Dh209.48 million. From a category point of view, cosmetics was the highest selling category with sales of Dh54.80 million, followed by perfumes (Dh37.55 million) and watches (Dh33.35 million). Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “The anniversary celebrations spread over three days were fantastic and received positive results across all the concourses. I would like to thank everyone, in particular thanks to our customers and our staff who did a great job in serving the high number of passengers.”