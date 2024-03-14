Dubai: Dubai Customs will distribute 30,000 meals during Ramadan. This is part of 11 community initiatives under its Ramadan campaign.
In addition to sustained charity efforts, Dubai Customs’ initiatives include organising Ramadan suhoor for clients, daily prizes on Sama Dubai channel’s “Mandous” programme, hosting collective iftars for new Muslims with the Islamic Information Centre, and arranging religious lectures throughout Ramadan.
Charitable projects
Across Ramadan, Dubai Customs orchestrates a range of activities and charitable projects, addressing various aspects of social responsibility and volunteerism it upholds. Targeting needy families, elderly citizens, workers, clients, orphans, and featuring special engagements for employees, these initiatives embody the department’s commitment to societal welfare.
Dubai Customs’ Ramadan events are known for their inclusivity, starting with the volunteer team’s distribution of iftar meals to road users, now extended to include elderly citizens in collaboration with Dhakar Club. These activities aim to foster dialogue and honour the significant contributions of elderly citizens to society.
Read More
- UAE: Aster DM Healthcare joins Dubai Police to distribute 150,000 iftar meals in Ramadan 2024
- Face-to-face or online: Abu Dhabi Police warn against all forms of begging during Ramadan
- UAE President receives Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes on the occasion of Ramadan
- UAE Food Bank launches 5 initiatives to distribute 5 million meals during Ramadan
Reinforcing values
Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, director of Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Customs, highlighted the department’s strategic commitment to supporting community initiatives, aiming to reinforce values of benevolence and social responsibility comprehensively. With 175 initiatives executed in the past year, benefiting 238,000 individuals from all segments of society, Dubai Customs has emerged as a leader in implementing diverse community initiatives, achieving a remarkable 98 per cent community happiness rate, as per a comprehensive study conducted across all segments.