Dubai: As many as 2,968 boxes of coffee creamer containing amphetamine, 97 capsules of heroin weighing 955 grams swallowed by a passenger, 42kg of marijuana hidden in dried hot peppers - these were among 936 drug seizures made by Dubai Customs across Dubai’s ports (land, sea, air and passenger operations) during the first four months of 2022. This, compared to 558 seizures during the same period last year.

Dubai Customs succeeded in thwarting several attempts to smuggle narcotic substances, which included tramadol tablets, captagon, opium, heroin, hemp seeds, crystal meth and marijuana.

The Passenger Operations Department made 222 seizures between January and April 2022 compared to 198 seizures during the corresponding period last year. The Inland Customs Centres Management made 501 seizures compared to 32 seizures in the first four months of 2021, whereas, Air Cargo Centers Management made 207 seizures compared to 325 during the corresponding period in 2021. The Sea Customs Centres Management made six seizures compared to three during these months.

“Protecting the community is a major strategic goal in Dubai Customs and its five-year plan, and we are giving this role a great priority in light of the increasing risks, and as part of our commitment to our national duty,” said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

Dubai Customs confronts all forms of smuggling of prohibited and narcotic substances, and provides full support to the plans and strategies of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Musabih added; “With Dubai’s progress in the global leadership race, the emirate has become an international model in fighting drugs and curbing their health and social damages. Dubai Customs actively participates in these efforts by developing the capabilities of its human resources, especially customs officers, in accordance with the best standards in customs inspection. The government department constantly updates and develops its systems and programmes for monitoring suspicious shipments. We adopt an integrated series of procedures and techniques to address all smuggling attempts, in line with the department’s strategy 2021-2026 to lead safe customs globally.”

The early warning technology represented by the Smart Risk Engine helps identify all suspicious shipments in advance. The customs centres are provided with the latest inspection devices, including the advanced container inspection system; the latest integrated global system for scanning and inspecting containers and moving trucks. It is capable of scanning 160 trucks per hour.

Major seizures during the first four months of 2022

• An attempt to smuggle 2,968 boxes of coffee creamer containing amphetamine at Jebel Ali port.

• An attempt to smuggle 97 capsules of heroin weighing 955 grams swallowed by a passenger at At Dubai International Airport.

• 10 crystal meth consignments by e Inland Customs Centres Management