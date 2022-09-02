Dubai: Innovations at Dubai Customs are increasing based on the latest results of the government departments’ Innovation League.
Dubai Customs said the league results showed the number of innovations in the first six months of 2022 has increased to 171, including 19 innovations that won team awards, three innovations that won at the department level and one champion of the Innovation League. All winners were rewarded at the conclusion of the UAE Innovates Month earlier this year.
“These results are good news to all our employees and can be encouraging to more of them to jump on the bandwagon,” said Hussain Al Fardan, Head of Centre Senior Manager. “The Innovation League, initiated by the Innovation Centre, is a leading initiative that was developed to stimulate and encourage competition between departments and employees to develop more innovations,” he added.
Innovators Club
Innovators are classified according to specific criteria for each innovation that qualifies the innovator to enter the Innovators Club. There are eight stages for the Innovation League to ensure all aspects are covered. A total of 24 virtual awareness workshops were organised for different departments and centres.