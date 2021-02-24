Dubai: Dubai Customs has given 14,000 copies of the Holy Quran to the Dar Al Ber Society, translated into 13 languages, to be distributed during Ramadan. The move comes as a part of Dubai Customs’ community-based charity and religious activities.
Dar Al Ber is one of the oldest charities in the UAE, which is built on a vision to raise awareness around tolerance of Islam, and improve the standards of living for the needy and low-income people. Dubai Customs has a long-standing partnership with Dar Al Ber to serve the community and in the service of the Holy Quran, it said.
The copies of the Holy Quran have been translated into 13 different languages, including English, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Somali and Urdu.