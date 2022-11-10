Dubai: Dubai Customs have geared up to handle rush of passengers travellin to the Qatar 2022 World Cup starting this month.
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, visited the Passenger Operations Department, Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, to ensure all department is ready to handle the growing traffic of passengers, fans and participants in the World Cup.
A number of executive directors and heads of customs departments and centers accompanied the Director General during the visit. Musabih was briefed about the arrangements and procedures applied to ensure speedy and smooth customs services while ensuring safety and border security.
Vigilance
According to statistics, Dubai Customs have completed 590 seizures and handled about 15.840 million bags during the first 10 months of 2022. Musabih applauded the employees for their vigilance, hard work and distinctive performance, which leads to curb in smuggling of prohibited goods into the emirate.
Dubai Customs has recently launched a number of smart applications to facilitate inspection operations. These include iDeclare; a smart mobile app enabling passengers arriving in Dubai to submit Customs declarations online securely, thus bypassing the current traditional paperwork. The online application simplifies the customs clearance process for passengers by enabling self-declaration of their must-declare commercial goods, personal valuables and cash either pre or post arrival at the airport, saving them both time and efforts.