Dubai: Dubai Customs, with its smart upgradation, has been held up as role model locally, regionally and globally by the World Customs Organisation.

Ricardo Treviño Chapa, Deputy Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation, said in a recent visit ahead of the WCO Global AEO Conference in Dubai from March 10-12 that the work systems and methodology adopted by Dubai Customs were exemplary and need to be followed by other customs organisations in the world.

Dubai Customs announced major upgrades on its smart risk engine which raise predicative capabilities by 80 per cent. The AI Predictive Risk Engine uses machine learning algorithms into customs vertical systems to improve time spent by Dubai Customs executing legitimate declarations by implementing modules in risk prediction, fraud detection, valuation price assessment, HS CODE Classification and exception automation.

In a report, the WCO hailed Dubai Customs for working in line with the WCO vision of supporting legitimate trade and securing borders. Some of its projects which have come in for specific praise are the Virtual Corridor, Ideclare and the Authorised Economic Operator which has catapulted the UAE to top the world’s Efficiency of Customs Procedures Index in the Global Competitiveness annual report.