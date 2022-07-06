The event was aimed at providing creatives with an overview of the Al Quoz Creative Zone Development Project’s developments. It also aimed at involving them throughout the process in a way that would support the growth and prosperity of their businesses and contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the zone for it to become a destination for global talents.

The open day was led by Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture, and witnessed the participation of representatives from the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Municipality, the Government of Dubai Media Office, Digital Dubai Authority, wasl Asset Management Group (wasl), and the Authority’s partners, including Zoho, LinkedIn, Letswork, Hayi app, and the Commercial Bank of Dubai. The meeting also witnessed the presence of a wide range of Dubai-based creative talents and entrepreneurs who aspire to expand and further develop their businesses.

A platform for dialogue

In her opening speech, Badri affirmed that the meeting was part of a series of meetings through which Dubai Culture and its partners seek to provide a platform for dialogue with members of the creative community to exchange views and ideas with them as well as empower and support their work.

She said: “Last year, we met with a group of creative talents and entrepreneurs and learned about the challenges facing creative businesses in Dubai, specifically in Al Quoz. We listened to their ideas on how to advance the region to meet their ambitions and presented them with solutions. Today, we are meeting with them to update them on our progress and listen to their views and needs to turn them into future partners in an upcoming phase, thus helping them achieve greater success and prosperity in their projects and businesses

Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the global capital of the creative economy by 2025, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, launched the project to develop Al Quoz Creative Zone in April 2021 to establish an integrated creative zone that would meet the requirements of global creative talents. Sheikh Hamdan directed the formation of the higher committee headed by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and member of the Dubai Council, to manage the project and supervise its optimal implementation.

Tasheel and sustainability

During the open day, Badri, in collaboration with Dr Fahad Al Hammadi from Dubai Municipality, presented creatives with an overview of the project’s master plan, which emphasises sustainability as a fundamental pillar. The talents were also informed that Al Quoz Creative Zone was added to Dubai Land Department’s rental index to enable the calculation of the average rent in the area, as well as to monitor and ensure that they do not rise randomly or unjustifiably.

Badri also announced the activation of the ‘Tasheel’ branch in Al Barsha to serve talents with everything related to consultation and licences, including regarding the renewal, amendment, cancellation and issuance of new licences.

Additionally, in coordination with the DET, owners of creative businesses in the Al Quoz area can combine multiple licences individually as activities under one creative license. It can be done at the cost of adding an activity instead of incurring the cost of a new licence, thereby contributing to achieving significant licensing-fee savings.

Badri also briefed attendees on the developments of the infrastructure projects relating to defining transportation routes in the region, as well as future plans in that regard, and highlighted the Creatives’ Journey that was launched to facilitate the establishment of creative businesses in the emirate.

She also briefed them on the planned future development, followed by a Q and A segment that allowed attendees to raise their enquiries and express their opinions and suggestions, resulting in great interaction from participants whose questions were answered and challenges taken into account towards working on finding solutions in upcoming phases of the project.

As part of the offerings to support the creative community, Dubai Culture’s partners from Zoho, Linkedin, Letswork, the Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Hayi app presented the benefits that were allocated exclusively to creatives and addressed their concerns.

Incubator and dream land

Many participants expressed their happiness with the Al Quoz Creative Zone Development Project and their optimism for a prosperous future for creative businesses in the emirate. For her part, artist Rabab Tantawi praised the efforts of Dubai Culture and its partners, stressing that it provides great facilities that enable creatives and help them focus on developing their businesses and talents, making Dubai a true incubator for creatives.

Patricia Mills, who has lived in Dubai for 40 years, thanked Dubai Culture and its partners for providing talents and creatives with a great place to establish their projects and contribute to making Dubai the capital of the global creative economy. Meanwhile artist Afshin saw that Dubai is the right place for all talents and creatives from around the world and that the new directions will help artists build their projects and achieve their dreams.

Tangible partnership