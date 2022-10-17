Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the programme of theatrical performances participating in Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre 2022.

The festival will run from October 19 to 26 at The Cultural and Scientific Association in Dubai. Dubai Culture has invited all theatre enthusiasts to visit this annual youth event and enjoy the exciting performances.

The festival will present plays from 8 to 9pm every night and they will be followed by seminars discussing the content of the plays performed on each day.

Under the theme of purposeful comedy, the audience will have an exceptional theatrical experience within the festival, which will start at 7:30pm on the inaugural day on Wednesday, October 19.

The first performance will begin with the play titled ‘To Whom It May Concern’ (‘Liman Yahomoh Al Amr’) written by Mohammed Saleh, directed by Shaaban Sabet Rashid, and performed by the Kalba Society for Folklore and Theatre.

The play ‘The Frame’, (‘Berwaaz’) will take to the stage on Thursday. Written by Saud Al Zarouni, directed by Mohammed Juma Al Darmaki it is presented by the Sharjah Public Art and Modern Theatre.

On Saturday 22, audiences will enjoy a performance titled ‘The Last News’ (‘Akher Khabar’) written by Ahmed Al Majed, directed by Samir Alblooshi and presented by Zayed Theatre for Talent and Youth.

Special honouring ceremony

On Sunday, a special event will be held from 7 to 8pm to honour actress and producer Samira Ahmed as the ‘Theatrical Personality of the Year’.

This will be prior to a performance of the play ‘Dobie’, written by Mohammed Saleh, directed by Abdullah Al Hammdi, and presented by the Yas Theatre group.

On Monday, the main stage will witness the play ‘Story’ (‘Qessa’) written by Meera Al Mheiri, directed by Abdullah Alkhaled Almheiri, and presented by Dubai Al Ahli Theatre.

On Tuesday, the festival will hold its final performance, which is the play ‘When the Curtain is Raised (‘Heynama Yourfaa Al Setar’) written by Abdullah Al Mheiri, directed by Youssef Al-Qassab, and presented by the Dubai National Theatre group.

The festival’s activities will conclude on Wednesday, October 26 with the awards ceremony for which the contributors will be honoured with over a dozen awards covering various components of theatrical work, including acting, directing, writing, designing, producing, make up, sound engineering, visual and lighting performances and fashion design.