As part of the deal roads around Fahidi Fort and Dubai Museum will be developed

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday.

As part of the agreement, the road network around Al Fahidi Fort and Dubai Museum will be developed, Zabeel High School will be preserved and made into a tourist destination, and a ‘Destination Land Art’ project will be launched to bring artists together from all over the world to produce a series of public artworks that characterise the emirate.

The agreement is part of Dubai Culture’s ongoing mission to establish the emirate as a global centre for art and culture, position the city as an incubator for creativity and ensure the city remains a thriving hub for talent.

Shaikha Latifa bint Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, signed the agreement with Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA.

Shaikh Latifa, said, “With the implementation of Dubai’s new cultural vision, we have set in motion a comprehensive cultural movement that brings together several entities to invest in the cultural richness that our country possesses in order to enhance its position as a global centre for culture and creativity. This agreement is another step in enhancing the Emirate’s position on the global cultural map, promoting the growth of creative industries, and showcasing our cultural and artistic assets, which will contribute to making Dubai a global centre of culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.”