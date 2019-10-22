Dubai offers the unique combination of iconic attractions and entertainment destinations, outdoor and cultural offerings, and the “boundary-pushing marquee projects”, according to Lonely Planet. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai has been named one of the world’s best cities for travellers to visit in 2020 by global travel authority Lonely Planet.

The ‘Best in Travel 2020’ list, which has been curated by Lonely Planet’s editorial team and its community of travel experts, features the emirate amongst the top ten ‘must-visit’ cities for global visitors in the coming year.

The unique combination of iconic attractions and entertainment destinations, outdoor and cultural offerings, and the “boundary-pushing marquee projects” continue to cement Dubai’s position as a preferred holiday destination of choice.

Dubai's skyline: The city is famed for its drive to seek out new world records, which will enthrall visitors, according to Tom Hall, Lonely Planet’s VP of Experience. Image Credit: Supplied / Lonely Planet

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) said: “Being recognised as a ‘must visit’ travel destination by Lonely Planet is testament to the dynamic evolution of Dubai’s tourism proposition. The acknowledgement of Dubai’s attractiveness as a tourist hotspot by one of the world’s leading travel publishers raises the emirate’s profile globally.

"In line with our goal of becoming the number one most visited city as envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we will continue to build greater relevance for the emirate amongst global travellers through innovative, impactful and strategic initiatives in 2020 and beyond.”

Tom Hall, Lonely Planet’s VP of Experience, said, “Dubai is famed for its drive to seek out new world records, which will enthral visitors.

"The food is wonderful, and the shopping is world-class. Plus, in the run up to Expo 2020, Dubai has been expanding its portfolio of attractions, which now include the giant Ain Dubai ferris wheel, the Al Shindagha Museum and the Jameel Arts Centre.”

Drawing diverse global audiences, Dubai promises something for everyone — from travellers looking for a city break, a romantic getaway, or a family holiday, to those on a quest for cultural or gastronomic adventures.

With 2020 marked as an unmissable time to visit the city, Lonely Planet’s expert community have outlined key upcoming attractions, as well as iconic landmarks that further build on the destination appeal.

These include the Dubai Expo 2020 site; the Museum of the Future, a unique incubator that will explore the future of science, technology and innovation – a concept embodied by the stainless steel torus structure adorned with Arabic calligraphy; and Ain Dubai, which stands over 250 metres tall on Bluewaters Island and promises breath-taking views of the city's beautiful coastline and famous landmarks.

The city’s historical treasures, museums and heritage areas have also been featured as key highlights in the list, including Al Seef, Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai Museum, the charming Souks of old Dubai, the Jumeirah Mosque, the recently-opened Jameel Arts Centre, as well as the hidden gastronomic gems of Old Dubai with Frying Pan Adventures.

Other popular attractions and entertainment destinations included the Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Burj Al Arab, and the Madinat Jumeirah, as well as Dubai’s bustling beachfront promenades like La Mer and Kite Beach.

The breadth of Dubai’s ever-expanding destination proposition also encompasses the city’s ecotourism destinations, including the mountain enclave of Hatta that showcase the emirate’s natural beauty. The emirate also invites visitors for a unique desert exploration at Al Marmoom, the largest tourism project of its kind in the region that focuses on the desert environment and the first unfenced desert conservation reserve in the UAE, rich with hundreds of species of wildlife. The city is also continuing its focus on leisure and entertainment with attractions such as Dubai Parks and Resorts and IMG Worlds of Adventure, which are fast becoming top preferences for families.