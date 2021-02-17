Dubai: Global Village has created another world record by coming up with the “most beaded bracelets made in one hour” on Monday. A total of 575 bracelets – made of multiple vibrant colours – were created at African Pavilion, beating the previous record of 375 bracelets.
The feat is the 15th Guinness World Record for Global Village as it is now nearing its target of establishing 25 world records to commemorate its 25th anniversary.
Teamwork
According to Global Village, the record was achieved with support from 26 African Pavilion exhibitors and artisans. “This is a testament to the values of determination, teamwork, and togetherness.”
“The record was achieved at second attempt after the team fell just short first time around. Inspired by enthusiastic onlookers who paused their shopping trips to encourage the team, the minimum requirement of 375 was easily eclipsed under the Dubai sunshine. A total of 575 bracelets – made of multiple vibrant colours for which the Africa pavilion is most famous – were completed in one hour,” Global Village said in a statement.
The beads, strings, and needles used to produce beads came from local shops within the pavilion and the bracelets are now on sale to guests. Global Village is open daily until April 18.