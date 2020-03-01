MEFCC file image Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Days ahead of the annual Middle East Film & Comic Con event, organisers have assured that all safety measures are being implemented in wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has affected 21 people in the UAE, while more than 730 cases have been recorded in the Middle East as of March 1.

The three-day event, which runs from March 5 to 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, draws in thousands of people across all days to meet celebrities, participate in cosplay and meet artists and exhibitors celebrating the pop culture event.

In a statement to Gulf News, organisers have confirmed that safety advice recommended by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), as well as the World Health Organisation, is being implemented at the event, while putting to rest all rumours that MEFCC has been cancelled this year.

“We genuinely care about the health and safety of our visitors, would like to assure our visitors and exhibitors that the UAE, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and us as the organisers of Middle East Film & Comic Con always take a number of precautionary measures for your safety,” the statement read.

“As part of this, we are continuously and closely monitoring the developing situation with COVID-19. We are staying up to date and following all safety advice recommended by UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), as well as the World Health Organisation. Based on these official sources of update and guidance, it is business as usual for us and we look forward to welcoming all our visitors this weekend,” the statement continued.

According to the organisers, “various hand sanitisers” will be at the disposal of visitors and exhibitors around DWTC and inside MEFCC, “and the DWTC has put in place thermal cameras as an additional measure for visitors’ convenience. All areas will be cleaned regularly and as ever, we have medical assistance onsite and available for advice and support.”

MEFCC has also advised visitors to: wash their hands frequently, practice respiratory hygiene, cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue and immediately throw into a bin and seek medical assistance if you develop any of the known symptoms.

“For any visitors who are visiting Dubai from other countries, we advise checking the latest government guidance on travel and entry practices,” the statement concludes.

Celebrities attending

MEFCC earlier announced celebrity guests Mena Massoud (‘Aladdin’), Elodie Yung (‘Daredevil’, ‘The Defenders’), Brandon Routh (‘Superman Returns’), John Rhys-Davies (‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy), Carice van Houten (‘Game of Thrones’), Kevin Sussman (‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Ugly Betty’) and Joseph David-Jones (‘Arrow’) who will be attending the event, which is now in its ninth year.