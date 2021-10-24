Dubai: Dubai Economy has fined 95 shops and kiosks, in addition to closing down 10 of them, “for interrupting consumers and forcing them to buy products” as part of their promotional campaigns.
The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy said a total of 91 fines and 96 warnings were issued to violators across various shopping malls, while an additional four fines and nine warnings were issued in the open markets.
Filing complaints
Dubai Economy encourages the public to report “annoying” promotional activities in the markets. Consumers can report such activities by registering a consumer complaint with Dubai Economy under the “disturbing promotion in the market” category.
Dubai Economy has also urged business owners to comply with regulations and avoid annoying consumers. Consumers can report annoying promotions either on the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app or the Consumer Rights website, or by calling 600 54 5555.