Cleaner honoured for returning lost wallet Image Credit: Dubai Municipality

Dubai: A cleaner has been honoured by Dubai Municipality for finding a wallet and returning it to its owner, it was announced on Monday.

The Averda Environmental Services Company employee found the wallet in Al Barsha 3 and ensured its owner got it back after handing it over to the authorities with all money, bankcards and important documents in tact.

Waste Management Director Abdul Majeed Saifaie, said the awarding was in honour of the cleaner’s honesty, integrity and good behaviour.