Forbes: China and #Dubai are leading the pack with the most record winning properties

Gevora Hotel in Dubai Image Credit: Gevora Hotel

Guinness World Records recently announced the world’s largest, tallest, smallest hotels and more, of course Dubai is on the list.

But, that’s not all, Dubai, along with China are “leading the pack”.

The official account of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, @dubaitourism tweeted a Forbes article on Sunday: “@Forbes: Territories like #Dubai are leading the pack with the most Guinness World Record winning properties, with Gevora Hotel as the tallest #hotel in the world and At.mosphere at @BurjKhalifa as the highest #restaurant in the world.”

Here are some of the hotels and restaurants that Jim Dobson, senior travel contributor listed on Forbes. And, a look at them through the lenses of some Instagrammers and tweeps.

1. TALLEST HOTEL

Gevora Hotel, Dubai

With a height of 1,167.98 feet, the four-star hotel opened its doors in 2018 after a construction period of twelve years.

2. LARGEST HOTEL

First World Hotel, Malaysia

Featuring a total of 7,351 rooms, the First World Hotel features two towers with 3,164 standard rooms, 292 deluxe rooms, 649 deluxe triple rooms, 480 superior deluxe rooms, and 136 world club rooms. In 2015, First World Hotel extended the Tower 2 to offer a new total of 1,286 rooms with the average room size of 170 square feet. The hotel also includes a 500,000 sqft plaza, retail and dining outlets and indoor theme park attractions.

3. SMALLEST HOTEL

Eh’häusl Hotel, Germany

This record breaking eight-foot wide hotel in the city of Amberg, Germany was built in 1728, and totally renovated in 2008 as a luxury retreat.

4. OLDEST HOTEL

Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan, Japan

A famed hot spring hotel near Mount Fuji and at the foot of the South Japanese Alps, was founded in 705AD. It has been continuously operated by 52 generations of the same family for over 1,300 years.

5. TALLEST RESIDENTIAL HOTEL

Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

This five-star property is the tallest residential hotel in the world. The hotel begins on the 102nd floor, at 1,394ft.

6. MOST RESORT SWIMMING POOLS

Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson, Malaysia

The most swimming pools in a resort is 643. Guinness only considered pools which exceeded 1.5m x 2m in size. Each villa at this resort has its own private swimming pool.

7. HIGHEST RESTAURANT

At.mosphere at Burj Khalifa, Dubai

The highest restaurant from ground level situated at a height of 1,450ft, and located on the 122 floor of the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.

8. OLDEST RESTAURANT

Restaurante Botin, Madrid

Founded in 1725 by a French cook called Jean Botín and his wife, with the intention of working for a nobleman of the Spanish Royal Court. Today the restaurant is run by the third generation of the Gonzalez family, Antonio and Jose Gonzalez. Located in the heart of Madrid near the Plaza Mayor it now has four floors which retain the original 18th-century interiors as well as the original firewood oven.

9. HIGHEST REVOLVING RESTAURANT

Canton Tower and TWIST, Guangzhou, China

The highest revolving restaurant is atop the 1,387 foot Twist building, on the 106th floor of the Canton Tower.

Selection process

Hannah Ortman, Head of Record Management at Guinness spoke to Forbes, and explained the process of selecting the titles: “Our team oversees the process of record-breaking from start to finish. Of the titles we monitor, there are a number of records in our database that are superlative facts.