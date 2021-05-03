Dubai Cares said its pavilion “will engage visitors of all ages from around the globe in a journey that will tell Dubai’s story. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE-based global philanthropic organisation Dubai Cares will put the spotlight on access to quality education in developing countries at its own pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.

In a statement sent to Gulf News on Monday, Dubai Cares said its pavilion “will engage visitors of all ages from around the globe in a journey that will tell Dubai’s story of coming together and creating a movement that has, and continues, to make a difference in the world.”

“Through the pavilion’s immersive and experiential journey, visitors will come to understand what a level playing field can look like through the transformative power of education. They will understand why it is important for learning to start early and how — with the right guidance, care and playfulness — children are empowered to create the foundation for lifelong learning,” it added.

‘The Future is Human’

Located in the Opportunity District at Expo 2020, the Dubai Cares Pavilion that spreads over two levels is being designed and built by Pico International. The theme of the 1,000 sqm space is ‘The Future is Human’, which will also serve as the philanthropic organisation’s overarching theme for its engagements over the next two years.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Commissioner General for the Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Cares CEO, said: “At its very core, Dubai Cares embodies the spirit of altruism of the people of the UAE, who take great pride in associating themselves with the dynamic global movement that the organisation has become today. We believe that this deeply enriching, engaging and empowering story of Dubai, the UAE and Dubai Cares must be shared with the whole world — and what better platform than Expo 2020 Dubai to proudly showcase it.”

He added: “As an advocacy initiative, ‘The Future is Human’ aims to place humanity at the centre of the Fourth Industrial Revolution alongside technological advancements. It seeks to ensure that education systems are as agile as the fast-paced changes around us. Our goal at the pavilion is to carefully explore what lies ahead for our children, and emphasise the fact that the future is indeed human.”

Interactive zones

The pavilion’s ground level space will have interactive zones introducing visitors to Dubai Cares and its mission and the future of work while inviting them to become part of the movement by signing-up as a supporter or volunteer. Students from UAE schools will also have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops on the upper level and there will be a dedicated networking space for high-level guests and dignitaries.

RewirEd Summit

Dubai Cares will also host its flagship RewirEd Summit, in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai and in close coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation from December 12-14.