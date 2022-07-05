Dubai: Under the directives of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary General of the Council, on Tuesday held a meeting with Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Acting Director General of Customs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation to ensure the highest levels of security and preparedness at border crossing points in the UAE and maintain its position among the safest and most secure countries in the world.
The meeting, held at Emirates Towers, was aimed at further enhancing cooperation between local and federal government agencies to maintain strong border security and ensure the highest levels of efficiency as per international standards and best practices