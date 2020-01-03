Suchetha Satish Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: A Dubai girl who holds the record for ‘most languages sung during one concert’ and the ‘longest live singing concert by a child’ was bestowed with a Global Child Prodigy Award in Delhi on Friday.

Suchetha Satish, 14, from Indian High School, Dubai, was awarded along with 99 other child prodigies at the awards, which was attended by chief guest Nobel Prize winner Shri Kailash Satyarthi.

Suchetha Satish at the child prodigy award ceremony in Delhi on Friday Image Credit: Supplied

Suchetha set her double world record in Dubai at the Indian Consulate Auditorium on January 25, 2018, as a 12-year-old when she songs in 102 different languages over six hours and 15 minutes. She can currently sing in 120 languages and recently released her second album in Arabic.

She counts singing at Dubai Opera during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit in 2018 as her greatest moment.