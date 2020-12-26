Dubai: Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has approved precautionary measures for New Year's Eve celebrations.
Private social and family gatherings must be limited to 30 with proper social distancing measures in place. Violators will be fined heavily, at Dh50,000 for the host of the gathering and Dh15,000 per attendee.
To ensure social distancing, space should be calculated so that each person attending the gathering can have a minimum of 4 sq.m. space at the venue.
Authorities will conduct inspections and penalise violators, the statement posted by Dubai Media Office added.
Details to follow