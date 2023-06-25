1. Dubai announces free parking for Eid Al Adha break
Except for multi-level parking terminals, all public parking spaces will be free of charge
2. When Shahzada Dawood, wife survived horror 'plane plunge'
‘It’s then that I realised that my life had changed and would never be the same again’
3. Dubai Police probe Indian expat woman’s death by electrocution
Keralite engineer, 35, got shock while taking shower at home during planned power cut
4. Watch: 'Youngest' Hajj volunteer serving pilgrims
What I’m doing is a great blessing that many people wish to do, says Saudi girl
5. Dubai’s population crosses 3.6 million for the first time
Milestone reached by 1% rise in Quarter 1 of 2023, show figures by Dubai Statistics Centre