Dubai: Dubai residents wishing to do outdoor exercise are now allowed to do so after Fajr (morning) prayers while adhering to all preventive measures and avoiding gatherings of more than 5 people, the Government of Dubai Media Office reported late on Friday.
The decision, which was approved by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, comes days after Dubai government announced new measures to lift restrictions on businesses, allowing gyms, movie theaters, leisure venues, educational and training institutes, child learning centers and all retail and wholesale establishments to reopen at varying limited capacities.