Dubai: Dubai Airports has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Dubai Corporation of Ambulance Services to enhance collaboration and the emergency services at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).
The MOU was signed by Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, and Khalifa Al Darai, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, with a view to achieving greater cooperation between the two parties in support of the goals and future plans of Dubai Government.
The agreement will help increase in joint initiatives, advance knowledge sharing, and lead to further improvements in qualification and training programmes.