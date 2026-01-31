GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Business Bay

Drive carefully, say authorities this morning

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Business Bay
Unsplash

Dubai Police has cautioned drivers taking Sheikh Zayed Road this morning. On social media, it put out a warning about an accident before Emirates Mall Bridge towards the Business Bay area.

The authorities have called on people to be cautious on the roads and if they are taking Sheikh Zayed, to take the accident into account when computing travel time.

It added: "Maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front, to avoid sudden collisions."

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Accidents and bottlenecks slow Emirates Road and surrounding routes during peak hours.

Morning traffic alert: E611 gridlocked, crawl near DWTC

1m read
Accidents and bottlenecks slow key routes into Dubai, with congestion from Sharjah to Mirdif.

Sharjah-Dubai traffic update: Slowdowns on E11, E311

1m read
Pockets of congestion seen near Dubai South, DSO and Al Barari as traffic volumes rise.

Traffic alert: Congestion hits Sheikh Zayed, Al Khail

1m read
Delays are being seen on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly around Business Bay and Al Barsha.

Dubai morning traffic tightens fast across major roads

1m read