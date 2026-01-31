Dubai: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Business Bay

Drive carefully, say authorities this morning
Dubai Police has cautioned drivers taking Sheikh Zayed Road this morning. On social media, it put out a warning about an accident before Emirates Mall Bridge towards the Business Bay area.
The authorities have called on people to be cautious on the roads and if they are taking Sheikh Zayed, to take the accident into account when computing travel time.
It added: "Maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front, to avoid sudden collisions."
