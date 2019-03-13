Dubai: Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the safest cities to live in the Middle East, while Dubai has maintained its top rank for having highest quality of living standards across the region, closely followed by Abu Dhabi, according to Mercer’s 21st annual Quality of Living Survey for 2019.

The Quality of Living Survey gauges wellbeing by individuals affected by 39 different factors in 10 categories, including political and social, economic, socio-cultural, medical and health, schools and education, public services and transportation, recreation, consumerism, housing and environment. The survey enables multinationals to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments. Vienna, Austria topped the overall list for the 1oth consecutive year, while Baghdad, Iraq, was ranked lowest.