Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has issued a circular to all butcheries in the emirate to prevent the slaughter of livestock in public.
Inspection teams will tour facilities to make sure all sacrifices are done in licenced abattoirs. Intensive maintenance has been carried out on all machines and around 12,000 livestock are expected to be received at abattoirs from charities alone.
An additional number of butchers and abattoir staff will be on hand to operate temporary sites during this period, namely Fast Abattoir near Al Qusais Abattoir and Al Khawaneej Abattoir near the Veterinary Clinic and Services Section in Wadi Al Amradi, and Jebel Ali Abattoir, which specialises in slaughtering animals for the Mawashi App.
The Municipality has urged the public who wish to undertake the sacrifice to visit abattoirs in the afternoon until 4pm to avoid crowding. Al Qusais and Hatta will be open from 7.30am until 6pm on Arafa Day, and 7.30am to 4pm in Al Quoz and Al Lisaili. Thereafter all abattoirs are open from 7.30am to 4pm every day of the holiday apart from Al Qusais, which stays open until 7pm on the day of Eid.