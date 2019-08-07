Customers inspect livestock at the Dubai Cattle Market. Livestock from India, which is in huge demand, is being flown in rather than shipped by sea, adding to traders’ costs. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has issued a circular to all butcheries in the emirate to prevent the slaughter of livestock in public.

Inspection teams will tour facilities to make sure all sacrifices are done in licenced abattoirs. Intensive maintenance has been carried out on all machines and around 12,000 livestock are expected to be received at abattoirs from charities alone.

An additional number of butchers and abattoir staff will be on hand to operate temporary sites during this period, namely Fast Abattoir near Al Qusais Abattoir and Al Khawaneej Abattoir near the Veterinary Clinic and Services Section in Wadi Al Amradi, and Jebel Ali Abattoir, which specialises in slaughtering animals for the Mawashi App.