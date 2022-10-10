Dubai: The Emirates Literature Foundation announced today that the 15th anniversary of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will be held from February 1 to 6, 2023.
The festival will return to its original neighbourhood, near Dubai Creek.
Sessions will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City and the recently inaugurated Mohammed Bin Rashid Library with a special opening night event at the Caravanserai desert camp. The theme for the Emirates LitFest will be “Old Friends”.
There are so many fond memories of the last 15 years as the festival has grown from strength to strength, says Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of Emirates Literature Foundation. “A huge part of our success can be attributed to the connections we have made over the years and the community we have created.”
Ahlam Bolooki, Festival Director, said. “Our theme for this festival is perfect for our anniversary edition. A symbolic tribute to our old friends, our loyal friends, the books that have kept us company in good times and bad times. And a gesture of gratitude to our sponsors, partners, authors and volunteers for their unwavering support. The speaker line-up will be our biggest yet, with old friends and new friends, gracing the Emirates LitFest stage for a diverse programme of insightful discussions, unique workshops and special events that truly befit this special occasion.”
The foundation will reveal the speakers for the 2023 festival on November 14 at an invitation-only launch event at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.