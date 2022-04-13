Dubai: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du, has announced a unique Clean Plate Challenge to raise awareness about food insecurity and reducing waste.
What does the challenge entail?
As part of the challenge, du is encouraging people to share a personal goal on their social media channels to reduce food waste this Ramadan. For every goal shared for this campaign, du will donate Dh25 to the Tarahum Charity Foundation, a food-based charity that provides food to families in need in the UAE. du volunteers will also be joining Tarahum in various parts of the UAE to distribute the food packages.
Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communications and Protocol — du said: “Millions of families around the world don’t have the privilege of a full plate on any given day, or even a plate at all. In the spirit of Ramadan, the Clean Plate Challenges aims to raise awareness about food insecurity and encourage people to curb food waste. Through this initiative, we will also support Tarahum to support those who are in need of sufficient food resources to have a nutritious, prosperous chance at life.”
Part of du’s Ramadan campaign
The Clean Plate Challenge is in alignment with du’s #RamadanInYou campaign, which focuses on giving back to the local community in a way that is both sustainable and engaging to all. During the Holy Month, du is also introducing a new feature on the du mobile app, which will enable the community to donate to the charity of their choice.