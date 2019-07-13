DUBAI: As part of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Miriam Wanjiru from Kenya was announced as the first “Shop and Win” promotion winner of a luxurious car at the weekly raffle draw held at Dubai Outlet Mall. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), shoppers can get a chance to win and drive home an INFINITI Q30 every week during this festive period.

Wanjiru said: “Thank you so much DSS for being incredibly generous. The fact that I even had a chance to participate in this raffle draw is incredible! What I love most about shopping in a mall is that I can enjoy all the summer offers on different products in-store, and that I can get everything I ever need from the mall. It’s my hope that all shoppers this summer will experience the chance to win just like I did. Thank you so much DSS for making my dream come true, thank you for changing my life.”