Abu Dhabi: Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare, donated Dh1 million to UAE’s 100 Million Meals campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America this Ramadan
Donations continue to flow
Dr. Shamsheer’s contribution is part of the large response from companies, businessmen and community members in the UAE and abroad in support of the campaign, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Given the influx of donations from philanthropist individuals and companies, the 100 Million Meals campaign fully achieved its goal of 100 million meals within 10 days of its launch.
First, on the campaign website, second, by contacting the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999, third, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), and fourth, by sending the word “wajaba” in Arabic or “Meal” in English by SMS on specified numbers via the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE.
Dr Shamsheer said: “The 100 Million Meals campaign is one of the greatest humanitarian initiatives envisioned to support disadvantaged and less fortunate people around us. A noble gesture to mark the Holy month of Ramadan, the campaign amplifies the message of love, compassion, brotherhood, and sharing.”
“The significance of this holy deed is immense when the world is fighting a pandemic, which has turned the lives of millions of people upside down. At VPS Healthcare, we are proud and privileged to be a part of this distinguished programme. It is in line with our motto to giving back to society and helping the needy.”
A partnership for good
The 100 Million Meals campaign is managed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries.