Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Adil Trading, celebrates Diwali by extending a helping hand to those in need. He believes it is the responsibility of each and every individual to take care of the less fortunate people.
Dr Datar, who is known for his numerous charitable activities, recently surprised Anusree, the daughter of Air India crash victim Rajeevan, by sending her a wedding gift of Rs100,000 from Dubai.
The Rs100,000 gift for Anusree was in addition to the aid of Rs2 million given by him to the families of all 18 victims whose deaths were declared immediately after the crash. After receiving the aid from Dr Datar the deceased’s family members held their first full-fledged Zoom meeting to thank him.
At the meeting, Dr Datar told them he wanted to support them as most of the passengers were flying home after being stranded in the UAE due to various reasons including job loss and salary cut. This kind gesture from his side was greatly appreciated by the families who thanked him for his generosity.
Nishi, wife of Rajeevan, thanked Dr Datar for his timely help and told him about Anusree’s wedding that got postponed after Rajeevan’s death. When he came to know about the wedding Dr Datar sent an additional Rs100,000 to Rajeevan’s family.
Nishi and Anusree said they can’t find enough words to express their gratitude. “It is the benevolence of great men like Dr Datar that helps people like us live a decent life,” said Anusree.