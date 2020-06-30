Dentist-turned-diplomat, 44, is now Consul General of India in Birmingham, UK

Dr Aman Puri named the new Indian Consul General to Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dr Aman Puri, a dentist-turned-diplomat, will become the next Consul General of India in Dubai, Gulf News can reveal.

Dr Puri, who currently heads the Indian Consulate in Birmingham in the United Kingdom, will assume office in Dubai by mid-July, the incumbent Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul, confirmed to Gulf News.

Vipul, who headed the mission in Dubai since April 2017, added that he will be leaving for New Delhi on a repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission on July 7.

Born in 1976, Dr Puri did his schooling from St John’s High School in Chandigarh and qualified as a dentist from a dental college based in Amritsar.

He became a member of the Indian Foreign Service in 2003.

Prior to his stint in Birmingham since February 2017, Dr Puri was the Regional Passport Officer in New Delhi from 2013 to 2016, during which period many citizen-centric measures were implemented by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He has also had brief stints as director in the Multi-Lateral Economic Relations Division, followed by the Northern Division of the MEA, which deals with India’s relations with Nepal and Bhutan.

Prior to that, he held the office of Deputy Chief of the Protocol (Ceremonial) from 2010-2013. During this period, his responsibilities included organising the foreign visits of the prime minister of India, and the incoming visits at the level of heads of states and heads of governments, vice-presidents and foreign ministers.

He had also served at the Passport Office in Chandigarh for more than a year from 2009.