Dubai: Tonight’s the night when you can see the third Supermoon of the year - the biggest yet - in the UAE.

The evening treat will be visible with the naked eye from 6.07pm. Those interested in viewed the Supermoon with special aids can register with Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Dubai.

The moon will be the closest possible to the Earth, and as such appear the biggest and the brightest.

While the first supermoon appeared on May 16, the second could be viewed on June 14. There will be one more Supermoon in 2022 which will occur on August 12.

What is Supermoon?

According to NASA, the term Supermoon was coined in 1979 and is often used to describe what astronomers would call a perigean full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the moon is at the closest point in its orbit around earth.

The term gives preference to the geometric alignment of sun-earth-moon and allows the occurrence of perigee into a wider time period than the actual instant of perigee (up to about two weeks, which is almost half of the moon’s orbit).

Here’s what is special about it, according to NASA.

The moon orbits earth in an ellipse, in a way that brings it closer to and farther from earth as it goes around. The farthest point in this ellipse is called the apogee and is 405,500km from earth. Its closest point is the perigee, which is 363,300km away from earth. When a full moon appears at perigee it is slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon – and hence the Supermoon.

Special viewing in Dubai