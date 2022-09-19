Abu Dhabi: Doha-based Indian national Rakesh Sasidharan has taken home Dh300,000 with a Big Ticket in the first lucky weekly draw for the month of September.
For the past year, Rakesh has come together with his close friend to try his hand at being named a winner. Now, the Big Ticket fan has finally won and plans to share the big sum with the lucky individual who took part in purchasing the winning ticket.
A resident of Doha, Rakesh has been living in Qatar for the past several years and works in the retail industry. When Big Ticket’s representatives called him, he was overjoyed and shared that he will be looking to invest all his winnings in his daughter’s future education.
Rakesh still has the opportunity to win Dh20 million or any of the other cash prizes that will be announced at the October 3 live draw.