Presently, Dubai, one of the top five cities in the International Shipping Centre Development Index, is among the world’s top five leading maritime clusters in terms of competitiveness and attractiveness of its maritime cluster components. We have accomplished so much in pursuit of our vision but we are not slowing down as we continue to develop an integrated, safe, and sustainable maritime environment that is responsive to the current and future needs. For one, we will formulate more creative ideas to enhance the maritime sector’s competitiveness and make the emirate one of the world’s most innovative cities. As such, we will sustain our strong collaborations with relevant government entities, private businesses, and stakeholders to create an investment-friendly environment within the sector and help drive economic sustainability and growth. Second, we will further expand the scope of our work and lay down effective policies to support and secure maritime operations and businesses across Dubai.