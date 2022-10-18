Dubai: Evoking the spirit of Diwali, Emirates will celebrate the Hindu festival of lights onboard flights to and from India from October 23 to 28. Diwali delicacies will be served in all classes and select lounges.
Emirates celebrates many multicultural occasions on-board from Eid to Christmas, Thanksgiving to Lunar New Year.
To honour Diwali, customers travelling to and from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Mumbai will be treated to a selection of Diwali sweets and desserts.
Laddus and rabdi
Economy class passengers will savour a treat of traditional motichoor laddu with their hot breakfast. Motichoor laddus are one of the most popular sweets enjoyed across India in different sizes, colours, and compositions. The plump flour balls are deep fried and simmered in a sweet blend of cardamom and saffron to become bite-size laddus.
First and Business Class passengers will also be offered a mixed nut tribooj, garnished with edible silver leaf. The treat is made with milk and spices, with flavoured nuts like cashews and pistachios added to enhance its flavour.
In the First and Business Class Lounges in Dubai, Diwali delights like dal kachori and vegetable samosas have a crisp and flaky crust, accompanied by a tamarind or mint chutney. Motichoor laddus will be available alongside angoori rabdi, a dessert made with creamy cheese, sweetened with saffron-infused milk.
Special lounge treat
Even further afield, in the Emirates Lounge Cape Town where there is a considerable Indian diaspora, travellers can feast on nankhatai (Indian shortbread cookies made with flour, sugar, and butter), gulab jamun (decadent dough balls soaked with cardamom, rose water and saffron syrup), jalebi (spiral shaped sweets made with flour and yogurt), and burfi (a signature Indian milk-based melt-in-the-mouth fudge).
Festive movies
Passengers can get into the festive spirit by choosing from hundreds of classic Bollywood movies in the ‘ice’ entertainment library. Before a flight, passengers can browse and pre-select these movies or TV shows on the Emirates app, which can then be synced to ‘ice’ from the moment of boarding.